Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 169 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.78. 261,017 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

