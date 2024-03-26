Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.05. 4,176,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

