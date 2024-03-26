Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $772.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

