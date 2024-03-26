Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $208.25 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,741,590 coins and its circulating supply is 179,742,374 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

