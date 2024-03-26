Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $964.34 million and approximately $40.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,509.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00691945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00129131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00203467 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00126231 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,505,668,005 coins and its circulating supply is 43,823,046,086 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.