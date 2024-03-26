Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 242,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after buying an additional 87,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,789. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $36.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

