Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,521 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 42,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,250. The stock has a market cap of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

