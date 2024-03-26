Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,674 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 1,445,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,271. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

