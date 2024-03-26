Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 8,423 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,063. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

