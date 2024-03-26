Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires 2,137 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of FLDR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 66,027 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

