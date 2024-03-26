Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.68 during trading hours on Monday. 1,580,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,438. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.