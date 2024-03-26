Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 2,518 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

