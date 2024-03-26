Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.97. 1,108,053 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

