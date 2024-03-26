Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $209,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $188.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

