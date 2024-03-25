Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 9,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $71.31. 6,578,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.