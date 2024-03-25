Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires 199,664 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.4 %
LLYVK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $43.87.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
