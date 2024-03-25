Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires 199,664 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LLYVK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

