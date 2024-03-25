Casdin Capital, Llc Acquires 330,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 21st, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 1,524,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

