Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells 274,000 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. 310,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,485. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

