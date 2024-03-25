AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells $46,333.44 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $46,333.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,992 shares in the company, valued at $291,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Patrick Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.42. 162,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

