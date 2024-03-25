Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $76.63. 4,733,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

