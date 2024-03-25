Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 333,916 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.2 %

FWONK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 605,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

