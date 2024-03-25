Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

RM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 12,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,199. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

