Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LEU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,026. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

