StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of IX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. ORIX has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

