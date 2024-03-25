StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
ORIX Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of IX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. ORIX has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
