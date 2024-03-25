StockNews.com Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Buy

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,140. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

