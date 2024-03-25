S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

STBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. 86,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.