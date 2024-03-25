Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 11,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
