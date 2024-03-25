Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 11,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

