Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

