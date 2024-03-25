Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,923. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.