Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $422,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.78. 2,271,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

