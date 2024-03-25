Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $404.94. 1,670,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

