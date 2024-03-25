Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 6,394,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

