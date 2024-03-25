Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. 2,711,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

