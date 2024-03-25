Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.95. 1,765,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,715. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $365.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

