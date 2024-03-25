Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $21.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. 1,171,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

