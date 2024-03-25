Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VYM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $118.94. 890,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,308. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

