O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.24.

Shares of ORLY traded down $30.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 350,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,498. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.18 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,060.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.21. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

