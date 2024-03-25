Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,443,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,017. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

