Celestia Price Reaches $14.37 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $119.26 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $14.37 or 0.00020418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,032,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,031,780,821.917695 with 172,824,349.667695 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.75980833 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $90,413,615.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

