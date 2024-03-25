Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $870.62 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Terra has a market cap of $870.62 million and $275.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 694,755,249 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
