Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 319 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,814. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

