Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 394,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,668. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $86.86 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

