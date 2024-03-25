Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,749,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,422,000 after buying an additional 294,144 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

