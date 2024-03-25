ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $774.74. 720,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.