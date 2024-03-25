Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

