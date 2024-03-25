QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 936,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,464,000 after purchasing an additional 682,235 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 35,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,506. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

