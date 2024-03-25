True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 23454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
True Drinks Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True Drinks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.