True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 23454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

True Drinks Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

