Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

