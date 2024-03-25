Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $627.46. 1,725,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,703. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

