Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $112.88. 340,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,624. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

